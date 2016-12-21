Expected snow prompts Lock Haven to cancel commencement ceremony Saturday
Because of expected severe weather, Lock Haven University has canceled itswinter 2016 Commencement ceremony, which was scheduled to take place on Saturday afternoon in the Thomas Field House. The alumni reception following in the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center also has been canceled, the university said in a news release Thursday.
