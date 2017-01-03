Easton Hospital in search of new CEO ...

Easton Hospital in search of new CEO again

Thursday Dec 15

John Zidansek joined Easton Hospital in 2013 after serving as CEO of Lock Haven Hospital and Sharon Regional Health System in Pennsylvania. John Zidansek, who took over the 254-bed hospital in Wilson Borough three years ago, has resigned as CEO of Easton Hospital.

