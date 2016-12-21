Disneyland employee, 81, set to mark 60 years at park
An 81-year-old Disneyland employee is set to celebrate his 60th anniversary of working at the California theme park. KABC-TV reports Oscar Martinez works at Carnation Cafe along the park's Main Street, U.S.A. He came to work at Disneyland as a busboy only a year after the park's opening in 1955.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Lock Haven Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore...
|Dec 19
|AntemuraleChristi...
|1
|mandy lynn (Jul '14)
|Dec 16
|Unknown
|2
|Looking for Biological Grandmother
|Nov '16
|JennyLynnAndy23
|1
|Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10)
|Nov '16
|Dean
|7
|Mystery surrounding disappearance of Renovo mot... (Apr '15)
|Sep '16
|Martin
|2
|Review: Linn, Ryan DDS - Ryan Linn DDS (Feb '10)
|Aug '16
|Mee
|5
|J.K. Rishel Furniture Company (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|angelina
|53
Find what you want!
Search Lock Haven Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC