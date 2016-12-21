Disneyland employee, 81, set to mark ...

Disneyland employee, 81, set to mark 60 years at park

Thursday Dec 15

An 81-year-old Disneyland employee is set to celebrate his 60th anniversary of working at the California theme park. KABC-TV reports Oscar Martinez works at Carnation Cafe along the park's Main Street, U.S.A. He came to work at Disneyland as a busboy only a year after the park's opening in 1955.

