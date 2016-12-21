Crash closes part of I-80

Crash closes part of I-80

For those traveling around the state Thursday morning, a portion of Interstate 80 is closed due to an early-morning crash. The crash occurred in the eastbound lane of I-80 between Exit 178 to Pennsylvania 220 north and Lock Haven and Exit 21 B to Interstate 180 west and Williamsport.

