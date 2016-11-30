Woolrich Now Headquartered Overseas
The oldest outdoor apparel company in the country, located in central Pennsylvania, is merging with its sister company in Europe. Woolrich will remain in Clinton County just as it has been since 1830, but its headquarters will now be in London.
