Woolrich Now Headquartered Overseas

Woolrich Now Headquartered Overseas

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The oldest outdoor apparel company in the country, located in central Pennsylvania, is merging with its sister company in Europe. Woolrich will remain in Clinton County just as it has been since 1830, but its headquarters will now be in London.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lock Haven Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montenegro seeks man in photo with Russian fore... Dec 19 AntemuraleChristi... 1
mandy lynn (Jul '14) Dec 16 Unknown 2
Looking for Biological Grandmother Nov '16 JennyLynnAndy23 1
News Deadly Shooting in Williamsport (Jun '10) Nov '16 Dean 7
News Mystery surrounding disappearance of Renovo mot... (Apr '15) Sep '16 Martin 2
Review: Linn, Ryan DDS - Ryan Linn DDS (Feb '10) Aug '16 Mee 5
J.K. Rishel Furniture Company (Aug '07) Aug '16 angelina 53
See all Lock Haven Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lock Haven Forum Now

Lock Haven Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lock Haven Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Lock Haven, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 277,310,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC