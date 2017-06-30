Texas pilot bound from Oregon pleads guilty to hauling drugs
Prosecutors say a Texas pilot whose suspicious flight pattern from Oregon to Arizona drew law enforcement scrutiny has pleaded guilty to smuggling more than 200 pounds of marijuana. Wayne Douglas Brunet pleaded guilty Wednesday in Austin to possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
