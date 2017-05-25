Burglary suspect shot and killed in Llano town square
Llano police say officers responded to 109 W. Main Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday in reference to a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found 29-year-old Robert Sutton, of Llano, lying on the ground with a single gunshot would.
