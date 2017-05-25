Burglary suspect shot and killed in L...

Burglary suspect shot and killed in Llano town square

May 25, 2017

Llano police say officers responded to 109 W. Main Street around 12:50 a.m. Thursday in reference to a burglary in progress. When they arrived, officers found 29-year-old Robert Sutton, of Llano, lying on the ground with a single gunshot would.

