Golf Team takes fifth at district
The Lady Bulldog golf team competed at their final event of the year which was the 2017 District Meet hosted by Llano. Burnet's four member team placed fifth overall as a team.
Llano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buckners Babtist Boys Ranch (Aug '10)
|Apr 11
|steve douthit
|27
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar '17
|ThesePhart
|1
|Indecency trial set for Burnet man
|Feb '17
|Okiedokie
|1
|Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|kellyfest
|487
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|tell me about the packsaddle ranch (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|HKF4911
|6
|Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|my bad
|1
