DEVELOPING: Tornado warnings, storm watches issued for ETX counties

EAST TEXAS - The National Weather Service has issued tornado watches and severe thunderstorm warnings for several East Texas counties. **This story will update as new watches and warnings are released.** A tornado warning has been issued for Panola County through 10:30 a.m. "At 10:13 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles southeast of Carthage, moving north at 45 mph," the NWS said.

