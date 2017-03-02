PHOTOS: Vandals damage historical markers honoring Texas history
While Texans celebrate Texas Independence Day, the Historical Commission is working to clean up the damage left by vandals to three historical markers near Llano. The oldest marker was put in place on March 2, 1936 to commemorate Texas' independence from Mexico.
