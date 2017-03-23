No One Around to Foot the Bill When Vandals Target Texas' Historical Markers
In late February, the Texas State Historical Commission received reports of attacks on three markers in Llano County, west of Killeen. One 81-year-old sign commemorating "the last Indian battle in this region" is now soaked with a black spray paint scrawl saying "White history celebrates genocide."
