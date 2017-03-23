No One Around to Foot the Bill When V...

No One Around to Foot the Bill When Vandals Target Texas' Historical Markers

Friday Mar 3 Read more: Dallas Observer

In late February, the Texas State Historical Commission received reports of attacks on three markers in Llano County, west of Killeen. One 81-year-old sign commemorating "the last Indian battle in this region" is now soaked with a black spray paint scrawl saying "White history celebrates genocide."

