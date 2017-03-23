Another HISD teacher charged with improper student relationship
Albert Lee Randall, a Wisdom High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, the Houston ISD says in a news release. Albert Lee Randall, a Wisdom High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with having an improper relationship with a student, the Houston ISD says in a news release.
