Aerial pursuit forces suspected pot dealer to land plane
An overnight aerial chase over several Highland Lakes counties ended Monday, March 20, with an airplane forced down at the Llano Municipal Airport and an Austin man arrested with 15 duffel bags of marijuana. A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District, said federal authorities filed a criminal complaint Monday afternoon in Austin against 64-year-old Wayne Douglas Brunet for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Llano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buckners Babtist Boys Ranch (Aug '10)
|Mar 27
|Bill Mercer
|26
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar 24
|ThesePhart
|1
|Indecency trial set for Burnet man
|Feb '17
|Okiedokie
|1
|Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07)
|Dec '16
|kellyfest
|487
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|tell me about the packsaddle ranch (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|HKF4911
|6
|Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|my bad
|1
