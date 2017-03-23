Aerial pursuit forces suspected pot d...

Aerial pursuit forces suspected pot dealer to land plane

Thursday Mar 23

An overnight aerial chase over several Highland Lakes counties ended Monday, March 20, with an airplane forced down at the Llano Municipal Airport and an Austin man arrested with 15 duffel bags of marijuana. A press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District, said federal authorities filed a criminal complaint Monday afternoon in Austin against 64-year-old Wayne Douglas Brunet for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

