Texas teacher pleads guilty to sex with teens

Monday Feb 6

Former Westlake High School teacher Haeli Wey pleaded guilty to two counts of an improper relationship with students in an agreement with prosecutors at her prearranged court date Friday morning in Judge P. David Wahlberg's 167th District Court February 3, 2017.

