Senators would target schools, districts over student-teacher relationships

Former Houston middle school teacher Alexandria Vera was sentenced to 10 years in prison in January after pleading guilty to having a long-term sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student. Hers was among the more high-profile cases in a disturbing trend of student-teacher relationships in Texas schools.

