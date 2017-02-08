DAR welcomes new members, hears Judge...

DAR welcomes new members, hears Judge Butler speak

The Llano Uplift Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution welcomed two new members at their meeting Jan. 28 at River City Grille in Marble Falls. Inducted into membership were Mary Wagner of Marble Falls and Candice Allmand of Kingsland.

