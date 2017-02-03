Teacher impregnated by 13-year-old se...

Teacher impregnated by 13-year-old set for sentencing

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Albany Times Union

Alexandria Vera, 24, pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child. The student, age 13, and Vera began a sexual relationship while Vera was his eighth grade English teacher in summer school 2015 at Stovall Middle School.

