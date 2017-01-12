Buckingham looks to Senate
Dawn Buckingham will take her oath of office today, Jan. 10, as the new senator for Texas District 24 and she shared time yesterday for telephone interviews with the press. She succeeds Sen. Troy Fraser of Horseshoe Bay after coming out on top of five Republican candidates, besting Rep. Susan King in the run off and swamping Democrat Virginia Leeder of Llano 214,568 to 81,836, statewide in November.
