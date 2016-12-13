Report: 53 percent of viewers in Austin TV market voted for Clinton

The Austin TV market, which includes 12 Central Texas counties, favored Hillary Clinton in the recent presidential election - but president-elect Donald Trump wasn't far behind. New data released this week by Echelon Insights shows that 53.27 percent of voters in Nielsen's Austin designated market area - Travis, Williamson, Hays, Mason, Llano, Gillespie, Burnet, Blanco, Caldwell, Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties - cast ballots for Clinton, compared to 40.01 percent for Trump.

