Report: 53 percent of viewers in Austin TV market voted for Clinton
The Austin TV market, which includes 12 Central Texas counties, favored Hillary Clinton in the recent presidential election - but president-elect Donald Trump wasn't far behind. New data released this week by Echelon Insights shows that 53.27 percent of voters in Nielsen's Austin designated market area - Travis, Williamson, Hays, Mason, Llano, Gillespie, Burnet, Blanco, Caldwell, Bastrop, Fayette and Lee counties - cast ballots for Clinton, compared to 40.01 percent for Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.
Add your comments below
Llano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Kimk69
|1,005
|Ex-Deputy Sues Llano Sheriff For Cover-Up (Sep '07)
|Dec 13
|kellyfest
|487
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Buckners Babtist Boys Ranch (Aug '10)
|Nov '16
|Raquel
|21
|tell me about the packsaddle ranch (Jan '13)
|Nov '16
|HKF4911
|6
|Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal
|Aug '16
|my bad
|1
|I'm not far away
|Aug '16
|dheff68
|1
Find what you want!
Search Llano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC