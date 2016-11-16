Alexandria Vera, teacher impregnated ...

Alexandria Vera, teacher impregnated by 13-year-old student,

Nov 16, 2016

Alexandria Vera, 24, a former Aldine ISD teacher, accepted a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison. Alexandria Vera, 24, a former Aldine ISD teacher, accepted a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison.

