Alexandria Vera, teacher impregnated by 13-year-old student,
Alexandria Vera, 24, a former Aldine ISD teacher, accepted a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison. Alexandria Vera, 24, a former Aldine ISD teacher, accepted a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which has a maximum sentence of life in prison.
