Brazoria husband and wife found dead in Lake Livingston

41 min ago Read more: Chron

A Brazoria husband and wife have been identified as the missing occupants of a deck boat reported unattended late Sunday on Lake Livingston. The woman's body was found floating on Monday morning and the man's remains were recovered from the water on Tuesday.

