Orphaned hawk rescued in Cleveland
Bill Heyde of Eastex Wildlife holds Honey Suckle Rose, a red-shouldered hawk he rescued at the end of May. Honey Suckle Rose is a young bird who hasn't developed the ability to fly and is considered to be an orphan.
