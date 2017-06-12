Orphaned hawk rescued in Cleveland

Friday Jun 2 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Bill Heyde of Eastex Wildlife holds Honey Suckle Rose, a red-shouldered hawk he rescued at the end of May. Honey Suckle Rose is a young bird who hasn't developed the ability to fly and is considered to be an orphan.

