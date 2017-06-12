Livingston PD: Woman involved in May ...

Livingston PD: Woman involved in May 19 shooting incident had child in car

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Livingston Police officers arrested a 27-year-old woman Thursday in connection to allegations that she was involved in a shooting incident on May 19 in which a man is suspected of driving up to a house and firing two or three shots toward the home. Lashunda Smith, of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, and three misdemeanor charges - driving while license invalid, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear.

Livingston, TX

