Livingston man accepts 4 years deferred for almost running cousin over, doing 'doughnuts'
A 21-year-old Livingston man who almost ran over his cousin and did "doughnuts" in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot on January 17 accepted a plea bargain deal of four years of deferred adjudication. Chandler Conrad Brown appeared in a Polk County court room Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Livingston PD: Mother beat son, daughter with a... (Apr '13)
|Jun 24
|Superman girl
|2
|Local Auctions
|Jun 3
|Bambi Manning
|4
|Review: Revival Center Church Of God (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Crooks
|4
|Tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open
|May 28
|Mike Foley
|1
|Living In Goodrich Texas
|May '17
|Sasierred
|1
|Stolen ford f150
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|Stolen truck
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC