Livingston man accepts 4 years deferred for almost running cousin over, doing 'doughnuts'

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A 21-year-old Livingston man who almost ran over his cousin and did "doughnuts" in the Big Sandy ISD parking lot on January 17 accepted a plea bargain deal of four years of deferred adjudication. Chandler Conrad Brown appeared in a Polk County court room Tuesday morning.

