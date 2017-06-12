Escapees RV Club Mourns Passing of Pe...

Escapees RV Club Mourns Passing of Peterson

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: RV Business

Kay Peterson, Escapees RV Club co-founder, and Cathie Carr, Peterson's daughter and president emeritus, eagerly greet attendees at the 2016 Escapade in Essex Junction, Vt. The Escapees RV Club announced today the passing of co-founder Kay Peterson, aged 90, in Livingston, Texas.

