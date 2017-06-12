Escapees RV Club Mourns Passing of Peterson
Kay Peterson, Escapees RV Club co-founder, and Cathie Carr, Peterson's daughter and president emeritus, eagerly greet attendees at the 2016 Escapade in Essex Junction, Vt. The Escapees RV Club announced today the passing of co-founder Kay Peterson, aged 90, in Livingston, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Auctions
|Jun 3
|Bambi Manning
|4
|Review: Revival Center Church Of God (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Crooks
|4
|Tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open
|May 28
|Mike Foley
|1
|Living In Goodrich Texas
|May 21
|Sasierred
|1
|Stolen ford f150
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|Stolen truck
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|jimmy rose (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|dude near there
|4
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC