DPS investigating after good Samaritan dies in Polk County wreck

DPS is investigating after a good Samaritan was killed in a Friday night wreck in Polk County, near the city of Seven Oaks. According to DPS preliminary reports, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Lexus SUV traveling southbound rolled onto its top after striking debris in the roadway and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

