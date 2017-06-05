DPS investigating after good Samaritan dies in Polk County wreck

DPS is investigating after a good Samaritan was killed in a Friday night wreck in Polk County, near the city of Seven Oaks. According to DPS preliminary reports, at approximately 9:30 p.m., a 2001 Lexus SUV traveling southbound rolled onto its top after striking debris in the roadway and came to rest in the southbound lanes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.