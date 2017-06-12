Authorities: 2 homeless Livingston men drove man to woods, killed him with .22 rifle

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested two homeless Livingston man following an investigation in which a man's body was found in a wooded area Tuesday morning. According to a press release, the investigation started on Monday when the office learned from a witness that John Paul Rials, 26, was murdered by Delvin Lloyd King, 52, and a man later identified as Ryan Clayton Allen, 23. Throughout the night, officers with the sheriff's office and Livingston police made attempts to locate Rials and King, who are known to be homeless in Livingston, according to the press release.

