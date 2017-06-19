Angelina County auditor will be stepp...

Angelina County auditor will be stepping down effective Aug. 25

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Gray has officially turned in his resignation to the district judges, letting them know he plans on retiring effective Aug.25. From 1996-2001, Gray was the assistant County Auditor.

