3 Polk County residents arrested on felony charges for having too much junk in yards

Two ongoing investigations into people keeping too much junk on their respective properties by Polk County's environmental officer resulted in three felony arrests. According to Deryl Oates, Polk County's environmental officer, Stormy Lee Early, 36, of Onalaska, and Franklin Joeseph Steep, 62, and Teresa Estell Stepp, 48, both of Livingston, were all charged with felony dumping.

