Tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open

Livingston, Texas a Historically averse to anything resembling casino-style gambling, Texas officials are now going after a thriving electronic bingo center run by an American Indian tribe, nearly a year after the machines began filling a rustic building on historic land north of Houston. The Alabama-Coushatta tribe runs the Naskila Gaming entertainment center, named for their word for dogwood trees that populate the Piney Woods of East Texas.

