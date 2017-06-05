Terrell County Sheriff: Livingston man, 4 others stole vehicles, trailers from ranch
Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested an 18-year-old man on a felony theft charge out of Terrell County in connection to allegations that he and four other suspects stole two vehicles, two trailers, a skid loader, and tools from a ranch there. Johnny Riley, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County jail on a third-degree felony theft between $30,000 and $100,000 charge.
