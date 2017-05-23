Polk County DA: Man accused of assaul...

Polk County DA: Man accused of assaulting grandmother a 'no show' in court

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KSWO

A 25-year-old Livingston man accused of assaulting his grandmother in August of 2016 now has felony warrants out for his arrest after he was a "no show" at a Polk County court hearing on Tuesday. Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said that Thorn Allen Kinser, 25, didn't show up for a court hearing on Tuesday, and his bonds were forfeited.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Living In Goodrich Texas May 21 Sasierred 1
Local Auctions May 21 Sasierred 3
Stolen ford f150 Apr '17 Blt98 1
Stolen truck Apr '17 Blt98 1
jimmy rose (Aug '15) Apr '17 dude near there 4
Violation of probation Mar '17 Help 1
Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County Feb '17 Metoo 4
See all Livingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livingston Forum Now

Livingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Livingston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,533 • Total comments across all topics: 281,229,850

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC