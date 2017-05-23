Polk County DA: Man accused of assaulting grandmother a 'no show' in court
A 25-year-old Livingston man accused of assaulting his grandmother in August of 2016 now has felony warrants out for his arrest after he was a "no show" at a Polk County court hearing on Tuesday. Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said that Thorn Allen Kinser, 25, didn't show up for a court hearing on Tuesday, and his bonds were forfeited.
