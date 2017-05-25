Livingston PD: Couple who left 9-year-old at store had partially smoked K2 cigarette in car
Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a couple Sunday night after they allegedly left their 9-year-old son at Walmart. Lt. Matt Parish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, said that when the parents showed up to pick the boy up, they appeared to be under the influence of some type of drug.
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living In Goodrich Texas
|May 21
|Sasierred
|1
|Local Auctions
|May 21
|Sasierred
|3
|Stolen ford f150
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|Stolen truck
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|jimmy rose (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|dude near there
|4
|Violation of probation
|Mar '17
|Help
|1
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
