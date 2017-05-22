John Cornyn says he's not interesteda...

John Cornyn says he's not interesteda Read Story Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune

Tuesday May 16 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

John Cornyn withdrew from consideration to be the next FBI director on Tuesday, saying the "best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate." "Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI director," he said in a statement.

