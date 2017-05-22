John Cornyn says he's not interesteda Read Story Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune
John Cornyn withdrew from consideration to be the next FBI director on Tuesday, saying the "best way I can serve is continuing to fight for a conservative agenda in the U.S. Senate." "Now more than ever the country needs a well-credentialed, independent FBI director," he said in a statement.
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Living In Goodrich Texas
|Sun
|Sasierred
|1
|Local Auctions
|Sun
|Sasierred
|3
|Stolen ford f150
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|Stolen truck
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|jimmy rose (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|dude near there
|4
|Violation of probation
|Mar '17
|Help
|1
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
