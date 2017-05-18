Bob Livingston - the "Cosmic Cowboy" ...

Bob Livingston - the "Cosmic Cowboy" - at Harmony House Concerts on June 11

Sunday May 14 Read more: North Texas e-News

On Sunday, June 11, 2:30-4:30 p.m., you are invited to hear Bob Livingston play and tell his remarkable stories in the intimacy of Harmony House Concerts. Bob was inducted into the Texas Music Legends Hall of Fame in 2016.

