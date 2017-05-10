American Indian tribe fights Texas to...

American Indian tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open

In this May 2, 2017, photo, gamblers play electronic bingo at the Naskila Gaming center, operated by the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas about 15 miles east of Livingston, Texas. Nearly a year after a relatively small electronic bingo operation quietly opened, Texas officials historically opposed to anything resembling casino-style gambling are in federal court insisting the 365 bingo machines are illegal.

