Affidavit: Livingston man punched firefighter at scene of house fire
A deputy with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 40-year-old man Sunday after he punched a firefighter at the scene of a house fire. Jeremiah Joel Smith, 40, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County jail on a state-jail felony assault of a public servant charge.
