2 suspects in death of man found in abandoned Polk County home indicted
A Polk County grand jury has indicted two people in connection to death of a man whose body was found in a home in the 400 block of West Sherwood last March. The grand jury indicted Simon Villanueva, 41, of Livingston, on a first-degree felony murder charge in connection to the death of Darrell Parsons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Auctions
|Jun 3
|Bambi Manning
|4
|Review: Revival Center Church Of God (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Crooks
|4
|Tribe fights Texas to keep bingo center open
|May 28
|Mike Foley
|1
|Living In Goodrich Texas
|May 21
|Sasierred
|1
|Stolen ford f150
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|Stolen truck
|Apr '17
|Blt98
|1
|jimmy rose (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|dude near there
|4
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC