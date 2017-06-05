2 suspects in death of man found in a...

2 suspects in death of man found in abandoned Polk County home indicted

Friday May 26 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A Polk County grand jury has indicted two people in connection to death of a man whose body was found in a home in the 400 block of West Sherwood last March. The grand jury indicted Simon Villanueva, 41, of Livingston, on a first-degree felony murder charge in connection to the death of Darrell Parsons.

