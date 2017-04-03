Woman killed after motorcycle hit by ...

Woman killed after motorcycle hit by car in Goodrich

Monday Apr 3

According to the DPS report, Sara Hernandez de Guerrero, 56, of Livingston, was driving a 2011 Toyota passenger car and did not yield the right-of-way a the stop sign on SL 393 and pulled in front of Skinner's motorcycle. Skinner struck the left side of the car and was thrown from the bike.

