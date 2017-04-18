The struggle against America's racist...

The struggle against America's racist death row

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Al Jazeera

Texas death-row inmate Rodney Reed - a black American man convicted in a racially charged trial - has lived under the threat of execution for two decades. At one point, in March 2015, Reed was set to be executed the day after Al Jazeera spoke to him from behind the plexiglass at a prison in Livingston, Texas.

Livingston, TX

