Texas prisons' solitary confinement policies amount to torture, report says
During the decade he spent behind bars at the Polunsky Unit, the prison that houses all of Texas's death row inmates, Alfred D. Brown would spend at least 22 hours a day alone in his cell. On some days, he might get to spend an hour alone in the common room or an outdoor courtyard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen ford f150
|Apr 16
|Blt98
|1
|Stolen truck
|Apr 16
|Blt98
|1
|jimmy rose (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|dude near there
|4
|Violation of probation
|Mar '17
|Help
|1
|Local Auctions
|Feb '17
|Bambi Manning
|2
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
|Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office
|Jan '17
|Clique777
|1
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC