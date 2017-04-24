Texas man caught with child pornograp...

Texas man caught with child pornography at Port Fourchon sentenced to 5 years

A 46-year-old Texas man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday , a year after agents caught him at Port Fourchon with about 54 images of child pornography on his Padfone X Mini, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Duane Evans. James Puckett of Livingston, Texas, who was working out of Lafourche Parish as a crewman on an offshore vessel, pleaded guilty in November to a federal charge of transportation of child pornography.

