Livingston parents arrested after their son tested positive for meth

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and a woman on felony child endangerment on April 12 in connection to allegations that their young boy tested positive for meth. Kenton Gregory Roehl, 45, and Janette Leigh Trahan, 45, both of Livingston, were booked into the Polk County Jail, and each of them was charged with state-jail felony child endangerment.

