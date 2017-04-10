Livingston man arrested after fatal auto-pedestrian wreck
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested a 37-year-old Livingston man Tuesday after he was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that killed one man and injured another. According to a press release, the auto-pedestrian wreck occurred on U.S. Highway 59 about a mile south of Shepherd at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
