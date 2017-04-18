Affidavit: Livingston woman exposed her 2 grandchildren to meth
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested a 46-year-old woman on felony child endangerment charges after the two young grandchildren that live with her tested positive for meth. Ritha Gay Arredondo, of Livingston, was booked into the Polk County Jail on two state-jail felony endangering a child charges.
