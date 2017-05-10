Affidavit: Livingston man shot, kille...

Affidavit: Livingston man shot, killed German shepherd that was running away

Monday Apr 24 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 53-year-old man on April 19 in connection to allegations that he shot and killed a German shepherd that had been barking at his neighbors caged rabbits. According to the arrest affidavit, the dog was running away when the man shot it with a .22-caliber rifle.

