Affidavit: Livingston man shot, killed German shepherd that was running away
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 53-year-old man on April 19 in connection to allegations that he shot and killed a German shepherd that had been barking at his neighbors caged rabbits. According to the arrest affidavit, the dog was running away when the man shot it with a .22-caliber rifle.
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stolen ford f150
|Apr 16
|Blt98
|1
|Stolen truck
|Apr 16
|Blt98
|1
|jimmy rose (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|dude near there
|4
|Violation of probation
|Mar '17
|Help
|1
|Local Auctions
|Feb '17
|Bambi Manning
|2
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
|Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office
|Jan '17
|Clique777
|1
