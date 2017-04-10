Affidavit: 19-year-old man sexually assaulted Angelina County girl in his truck
Deputies with the Angela County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Livingston man on March 31 on connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in his truck on several different occasions in November of 2016. Israel Puga was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree sexual assault of a child charge.
