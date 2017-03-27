Sheriff's Office: Livingston man molested 2 girls when he let them drive pickup
Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 68-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he molested two children when he let each one of them sit in his lap and drive his pickup. Eddie Strapps Jr., of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violation of probation
|Mar 10
|Help
|1
|Local Auctions
|Feb '17
|Bambi Manning
|2
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
|Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office
|Jan '17
|Clique777
|1
|Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f...
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Elder abuse
|Dec '16
|Sisterskeeper
|1
|Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|THE OTHER BABY MAMA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC