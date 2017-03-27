Sheriff's Office: Livingston man molested 2 girls when he let them drive pickup

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 68-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he molested two children when he let each one of them sit in his lap and drive his pickup. Eddie Strapps Jr., of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.