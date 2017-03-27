Sheriff's Office: Livingston man mole...

Sheriff's Office: Livingston man molested 2 girls when he let them drive pickup

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested a 68-year-old man Thursday in connection to allegations that he molested two children when he let each one of them sit in his lap and drive his pickup. Eddie Strapps Jr., of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Violation of probation Mar 10 Help 1
Local Auctions Feb '17 Bambi Manning 2
Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County Feb '17 Metoo 4
Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office Jan '17 Clique777 1
News Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f... Dec '16 Concerned 1
Elder abuse Dec '16 Sisterskeeper 1
News Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11) Nov '16 THE OTHER BABY MAMA 11
See all Livingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livingston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Polk County was issued at April 03 at 10:17AM CDT

Livingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Livingston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,505 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC