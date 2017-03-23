Polk County Sheriff's Office: Man cha...

Polk County Sheriff's Office: Man charged with murder in death of man missing since Feb. 28

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

A suspect in the death of a man last seen alive on Feb. 28 turned himself into Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Scenic Loop store on March 10 and was booked into the jail on a first-degree murder charge. The arrest followed a lengthy investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division and a Texas Ranger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Livingston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Violation of probation Mar 10 Help 1
Local Auctions Feb '17 Bambi Manning 2
Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County Feb '17 Metoo 4
Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office Jan '17 Clique777 1
News Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f... Dec '16 Concerned 1
Elder abuse Dec '16 Sisterskeeper 1
News Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11) Nov '16 THE OTHER BABY MAMA 11
See all Livingston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Livingston Forum Now

Livingston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Livingston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Sudan
 

Livingston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,224 • Total comments across all topics: 279,856,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC