Polk County Sheriff's Office: Man charged with murder in death of man missing since Feb. 28
A suspect in the death of a man last seen alive on Feb. 28 turned himself into Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Scenic Loop store on March 10 and was booked into the jail on a first-degree murder charge. The arrest followed a lengthy investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Division and a Texas Ranger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Livingston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Violation of probation
|Mar 10
|Help
|1
|Local Auctions
|Feb '17
|Bambi Manning
|2
|Gang Stalking In San Jacinto County
|Feb '17
|Metoo
|4
|Former Sargent In The SJ Sheriff's Office
|Jan '17
|Clique777
|1
|Goodrich mayor arrested in wake of indictment f...
|Dec '16
|Concerned
|1
|Elder abuse
|Dec '16
|Sisterskeeper
|1
|Polk Co. woman indicted for murdering significa... (Jun '11)
|Nov '16
|THE OTHER BABY MAMA
|11
Find what you want!
Search Livingston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC