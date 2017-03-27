Police report another gun death
Little Rock police said Charles Livingston, 21, who was found unconscious with a gunshot wound in the street at 21st and Pulaski Streets about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, died later as a result of the wound, reportedly in his leg. A witness said Livingston was shot at 19th and Martin Luther King Drive, about 10 blocks away.
